UPDATE: The man behind "Storm Area 51" and Alienstock festival said in a statement that he's pulling the plug on the festival.
On Sunday, "Storm Area 51" creator Matty Roberts said he was stressed but excited for the Alienstock festival he helped plan in Rachel, Nevada.
On Monday night, a statement was sent from his representative saying he's pulling the plug on the entire festival, while another organizer of the event said it is still happening.
Roberts said the person they were working with didn't have the financing, contracts or infrastructure and they didn't want to be responsible for the safety of thousands of people who are going to show up in Rachel in two weeks.
Roberts said he's taking Alienstock to downtown Las Vegas the same weekend.
In full, his statement said:
Due to the lack of infrastructure, poor planning, risk management and blatant disregard for the safety of the expected 10,000+ AlienStock attendees, we decided to pull the plug on the festival. The permit holder (Connie West) was given multiple opportunities to provide us with the proof that things expected at this festival were in place. In fact, she refused to provide to us, as agreed upon, contracts, proof of deposits or any paper proof of anything.
We are officially disconnecting from Connie West, Rachel NV and AlienStocks affiliation with them. We will no longer offer our logo, social media, website or Matty Roberts likeness or scheduled appearance. In short, the relationship has ended permanently, and AlienStock will be moving to a safe, clean secure area in Downtown Las Vegas as an alternative.
We are not interested in, nor will we tolerate any involvement in a FYREFEST 2.0. We foresee a possible humanitarian disaster in the works, and we can’t participate in any capacity at this point.
AlienStock is a brand that stands for unity and concern for like minded people. It’s grown into much more than a location. It’s a phenomenon that can only promise absolute safety and peace, and we need to move the Festival to guarantee that. Stay tuned for more news... it’s BIG!
- Matty Roberts Founder of StormArea 51 and the AlienStock Festival
ORIGINAL REPORT:
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The California man who inspired the "Storm Area 51" Facebook event has pulled out, according to an Alienstock organizer.
About 3 a.m. on Monday, The Little Al’e’inn operator Connie West said she received a phone call that 21-year-old Matty Roberts would "no longer be working" with her for the alien-themed event happening on Sept. 20.
Worried about permits and logistics, West said the mind behind the "Storm Area 51: They Can't Stop All of Us" Facebook event had ceased involvement in the Rachel, Nevada festival.
Drawing international attention, the Facebook event created on June 27 generated more than 2 million RSVPs and inspired a number of festivals in the Nevada desert, home of Area 51 -- the U.S. military base thought to house the extraterrestrial.
Roberts visited the town of Rachel over the weekend and expressed to FOX5 on Sunday his desire to be involved. Less than 24 hours later, Roberts said he backed out.
"No matter what, Alienstock is still happening in Rachel," West said.
West said Roberts expressed concern about Rachel's safety, a lack of infrastructure and her ability to pay the bills.
According to West, organizers have already supplied a down payment for security, medical services, water, entertainment and clean-up services.
"The vendors are locked in," West said. "We have 20 bands and 2 comedians."
But why did Roberts pull out? As of 2 p.m. on Monday, Roberts could not be reached for comment.
"The only thing that we are lacking that we were doing was the EDM music," West said.
But West said the festival is still on.
"I'm going to do it on my scale," West said. "I'm going to do it the way I know how and what I've been planning for because I know no other way to do it. But it's still happening."
"I'm sad and I'm brokenhearted, but at the same time, it is what it is," West said. "If he chooses to go somewhere else, that's his choice. I'm still having a party because people are still coming to Rachel."
Rachel, NV is more than 100 miles north of Las Vegas.
