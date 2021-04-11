LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A group of Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) locals gathered at a west valley park on Sunday to build and strategize a movement against hate and anti-Asian sentiment in Las Vegas.
Held by One APIA Nevada, a grassroots 501(c)4 nonprofit organization working to advance the interests of AAPI Americans in Nevada, the AAPI Speak Out and Strategize session was held at Desert Breeze Park, 8275 Spring Mountain Road.
The coalition asked the community to "join us in mourning the loss of precious AAPI lives, speak out against hate, meet organizers in support of the AAPI community and help us build an AAPI movement here in Las Vegas.”
According to the online invitation, coalition members plan to network with those in support of the AAPI community, learn “what each other's strengths are,” and establish their messaging.
Nevada is home to over 300,000 Asian Pacific Islander Americans, comprising of around 10% of the total population, according to the organization.
Outside of California, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Statistical Area has the third-largest population of Asian Americans among all MSAs in the West region, according to a report by the Asian American Advancing Justice.
Asian Americans and NHPI (Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders) are one of the fastest-growing racial groups in the Las Vegas MSA, according to the same report. Between 2000 and 2010, the total population grew 42%, while the Asian American and NHPI populations grew 130% and 112%, respectively.
In 2020, reports of hate crimes increased 150% against people in the Asian community, according to a study released last month by the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at California State University at San Bernardino, which examined police records in 16 of the country’s largest cities.
