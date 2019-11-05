LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The stolen, custom-built Dodge Challenger that was seen in surveillance footage ramming into a Nevada Highway Patrol vehicle on Oct. 30 is now on display.
The Challenger, which had initially been stolen from the overflow parking lot at the Main Street Station Casino in downtown Las Vegas, is on display this week at the SEMA Show at the Las Vegas Convention Center.
Featuring 1,000 horse power, the owner of the Challenger had planned to display it at SEMA prior to it being stolen. According to a Facebook post from Arundel Motor Sales, the display for the Challenger now features a sign that details everything the vehicle went through in order to make it to the show floor at SEMA.
According to NHP, troopers initially received a call about the stolen vehicle around 11:30 a.m. on Oct. 30. The car had last been spotted in the area of Interstate-15 and Sahara Avenue.
A short time later, the vehicle was found by an NHP trooper in the parking garage at the Rio. Before the trooper could exit his vehicle, the driver of the stolen Challenger rammed into the patrol car.
The Challenger was able to reverse and leave the parking structure. NHP later found the vehicle abandoned at the Boulevard Mall.
A photo of the suspect was obtained by NHP from security footage at The Plaza Casino, while the suspect was in another stolen vehicle. NHP described the suspect as a heavy-set male, goatee and under six-feet tall. He was last seen wearing a red, #32 BARLOW San Francisco 49ers jersey with khaki shorts.
The man was last seen getting on an RTC bus on Maryland Parkway near the Boulevard Mall, NHP said previously.
