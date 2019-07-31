LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said a car reported stolen crashed into a northwest valley grocery store on Wednesday.
Police responded about 5:30 p.m. on July 31 after a car drove into the Smith's Marketplace at 9710 Skye Canyon Park Drive, causing extensive damage.
The store is near U.S. 95 toward Kyle Canyon Road.
NEW: Police said about 5:30 p.m. today this car drove into the Smith's Marketplace at 9710 Skye Canyon Park Drive, causing extensive damage. They said the car was reported stolen and the suspect was taken into custody. Thankfully no one was injured. 📸: Gabe Stutzky/FOX5 pic.twitter.com/gM0eg1LUIU— FOX5 Las Vegas (@FOX5Vegas) August 1, 2019
Police said the car was reported stolen and the suspect was taken into custody by arriving officers. No further information of the suspect was immediately released.
No one was injured.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.