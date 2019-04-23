MOHAVE COUNTY, Arizona (FOX5) - Undercover sting operations by the Mohave County Sheriff's Office targeting people using the internet to lure children for sexual exploitation ended with nine arrests. They included two men from Las Vegas.
Sheriff Doug Schuster said “These appalling individuals are predators who sexually prey on our youth. They are the filth of our society and every effort will be made to ensure these monsters are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."
Among the men arrested was Durell Shaw, 33, of Las Vegas. Shaw was charged with ten counts of luring a minor for sexual exploitation, attempted sexual exploitation of a minor and attempted sexual conduct with a minor, according to the sheriff's office.
Kevin Moninger, 63, of Las Vegas was arrested for three counts of luring a minor for sexual exploitation and attempted sexual conduct with a minor, the sheriff's office said.
Others facing similar charges include Warren Gillespie, 45, and Daniel Eugene Martin, 33, of Lake Havasu City, Arizona, Justin Harryman, 39, and Paul John Carlton, 33, of Kingman, Arizona, and James Earnest, 56, Albert Olvera, 79, and George Lizotte, 72, of Bullhead City, Arizona, according to the sheriff's office.
Police departments from Lake Havasu, Kingman, and Bullhead City, along with The U.S. Department of Homeland Security Investigations Unit and the Mohave County Attorney's Office assisted in the sting operation, the sheriff's office said.
The Mohave County Sheriff's Office reminded parents to monitor their children's internet usage. "The internet can be a wonderful tool, but can also be a path for offenders to gain access to your children. It is recommended that parents limit their child’s social media presence, as well as maintain constant communication about the hazards of communicating with anyone online."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.