LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said they arrested a woman in connection with the death of her toddler stepson.
Police said about 6 p.m. on Jan. 22, emergency personnel were called to a house in the 1900 block of N. Walnut Road, where a 4-year-old boy was unresponsive. He was taken to University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
The boy had injuries consistent with abuse, police said.
Officers with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's abuse and neglect section determined the boy was alone with his stepmother, Patricia Atalig, 29, while the father was at work. Police said the father came home and found the boy unresponsive.
At some point that day, police said the boy sustained a head injury. Additional details of the investigation were not immediately available.
Atalig was arrested and booked on charges of open murder and child abuse resulting in death.
Anyone with information was asked to contact police at (702) 828-3364. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (702) 385-5555, or at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
