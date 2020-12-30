LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Stavros Anthony announced on Wednesday that he will go to the Nevada Supreme Court to appeal election results in the County Commission District C race.
Anthony announced the decision on Twitter:
I am going to Nevada Supreme Court for residents of Clark County Commission District C, where the Register of Voters has called into question whether the election results reflect the true will of the voters. Spread 10, 30, 15 votes. 139 irreconcilable discrepancies and errors.
According to a news release, at issue is the interpretation of NRS 293.465 and other election statutes and requiring the Commission to order a new election as it had previously. "The district court denied this motion, holding that the District C election was not “prevented” as prescribed in NRS 293.465," the release states.
The Clark County Commission on Dec. 15 certified the 15-vote win for Ross Miller.
If elected, Anthony would be the first Republican elected to the board in 12-years, the release said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.