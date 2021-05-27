LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Station Casinos will celebrate its upcoming 45th anniversary with two fireworks shows over Fourth of July weekend.
According to a news release, in celebration of its anniversary, Station Casinos will host a fireworks show at its first Las Vegas property, Palace Station, on Thursday, July 1 at 9 p.m.
In addition, the celebration will continue through the weekend with a fireworks show on Sunday, July 4, at 9 p.m. at Red Rock Casino and Green Valley Ranch Resort.
The show, presented by Fireworks by Grucci, will be live streamed on all social media channels including Twitch.
