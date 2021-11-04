LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Station Casinos' in-progress property could break ground by March of 2022.
In a Nov. 2 earnings call for Red Rock Resorts, the parent company of Station Casinos, Executive Vice President Stephen Cootey said they expect construction to begin officially in the first quarter of next year. The forthcoming property, which will be built on a 71-acre parcel at I-215 and Durango, is expected to bring additional traffic and business to the southwest valley.
The property's official name will be "Durango, A Station Casinos Resort."
Cootey said the site's proximity to the 215 expressway will be visible to more than 166,000 vehicles per day. There are no unrestricted gaming competitors within a five-mile radius of the site, he added.
Once construction starts, the company anticipates it will take approximately 18 to 24 months to complete, Cootey said.
As the company is "still refining" a final budget, Cootey provided an estimate of $750 million including all design costs, construction costs and pre-opening expenses.
He added that the project will be partially funded by the company's sale of a portion of the current Durango site to "multifamily development projects," which is expected to bring in $24 million.
