LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Station Casinos is hosting a hiring event this week to fill 800 positions at all of their Las Vegas properties.
Positions are open across the board, including in food and beverage, housekeeping, casino operations, cage and table games and more.
Those interested in attending should visit their website to learn more about the positions in advance, according to a media release from the company, and should arrive to the events dressed appropriately with resume in hand.
The events will be held on the following dates:
- Tuesday, June 15, 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- Boulder Station inside The Railhead
- Wednesday, June 16, 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa Summerlin Ballroom
- Thursday, June 17, 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- Green Valley Ranch Grand Ballroom
