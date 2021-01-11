LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Station Casinos is hosting hiring fairs to fill positions at two of its property's pools ahead of the upcoming pool season.
According to a news release, the company is hiring to fill positions at both Red Rock Resort and Green Valley Ranch pools for the 2021 season, which will start in March.
The release states the resorts will hold castings for both properties inside Red Rock Casino starting Jan. 19 for all positions including: VIP attendants, cabana hosts, bartenders, bar porters, lifeguards, pool ambassadors and sprinters.
According to Station Casinos, applicants must apply online in advance at StationCasinosJobs.com and bring a resume. Swimsuit attire, sneakers and a mask will be required for the socially distant in-person casting.
The hiring events will be held in the Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa Ballroom Level Veranda D, E.
A schedule of the casting calls is below:
Jan. 19-21 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Jan. 19 (VIP Attendants and Cabana Hosts)
Jan. 20 (Bartenders & Bar Porters)
Jan. 21 (Lifeguards, Pool Ambassadors, Sprinters)
