LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Two valley casinos are looking for staff at their pools this summer.
Station Casinos says Red Rock and Green Valley Ranch are looking for cabana hosts, bartenders, lifeguards and more.
A special hiring event will be held on Feb. 7 and 8 at Red Rock Casino.
Applicants have to apply in advance on Station Casinos' website. They should attend the job fair in swimsuit attire, with sneakers and a mask.
