LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Station Casinos this week announced plans for its casino to be built in the southwest Las Vegas Valley.
During an earnings call, Stephen Cootey, chief financial officer of Station's parent company Red Rock Resorts, announced plans for the project, which is situated on a 71-acre parcel located off the 215 Expressway and Durango Drive.
"The project is located in the fastest-growing area in the Las Vegas Valley, and there are no unrestricted gaming competitors within a 5-mile radius of this project site," Cootey said.
Cootey said that while the company is working through the planning and budgeting phase of the project, the goal and expectation is to have shovels in the ground in the first quarter of 2022. The company expected construction will take approximately 18 to 24 months, according to Cootey.
Cootey added that upon completion, the project will include over 100,000 square feet of casino space with over 2,000 slots and 40 table games, a sports book, over 200 hotel rooms and suite product and four full-service food and beverage outlets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.