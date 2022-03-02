LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Join the Nevada State Treasurer's Office in the madness of March.
It's called "March Matchness." During the entire month of March, families who open a new Nevada-sponsored 529 College Savings account will receive a one-time matching contribution up $500.
“We want to encourage parents and guardians to take the first step in investing in their child’s future education,” said Nevada State Treasurer Zach Conine. “By matching the contributions of new 529 college savings account holders during March Matchness, we are moving towards making higher education an option for every Nevadan.”
Funds invested in 529 College Savings accounts grow on a tax-deferred basis and distributions from the plan are not taxed if they are used for qualified educational expenses.
Qualified education expenses include costs for items such as tuition, fees, books, supplies and room and board at eligible colleges, universities, community colleges and trade schools; student loan payments; apprenticeships; computers; and even K-12 education expenses.
Those interested in enrolling in a Nevada-sponsored 529 College Savings account can visit: www.nvigate.gov/2022-march-matchness/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.