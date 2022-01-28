LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada State Treasurer Zach Conine is encouraging all Nevadans to search for and claim their unclaimed property ahead of National Unclaimed Property Day.
"The state of Nevada is currently holding over $950 million in unclaimed property. Since I took office, we have returned over $128 million in unclaimed property back to Nevadans," said Treasurer Zach Conine. "Our team works diligently every day to reunite Nevadans with their unclaimed property. We encourage everyone to visit our website to see if we're holding onto any unclaimed property which is owed to them."
Unclaimed property is classified as any financial asset with no activity by its owner for a certain period of time, usually about three years.
These items include:
- Bank accounts
- Un-cashed payroll checks
- Utility deposits
- Stocks/Bonds
- Oil and Gas royalties
Nevada's Unclaimed Property Program works with businesses who are holding onto funds owed to others identify these funds and remit them to Nevada. Businesses are required to report to the Program every year, regardless of whether they have unclaimed property or not.
Nevada residents are asked to search their name, maiden name or their business or non-profit. The search is free and can be accessed here.
For more information on the Unclaimed Property Division, click here.
