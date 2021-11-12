LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A rock fall temporarily closed part of State Route 9 through Zion National Park due to a rock fall.
The road was closed from Canyon Junction to the east end of the Zion-Mount Carmel Tunnel as maintenance workers remove the fallen rock and assess the condition of the road, according to a statement from the park.
No timeline was given for the road to reopen. The National Park Service will reopen the road as soon as it is safe to do so.
"The rock fall happened early on the morning of Friday, Nov. 12 and did not damage any vehicles or cause any injuries. The rock fall did not affect the road to Zion Canyon. Visitors can still access Zion Canyon using the park’s shuttle system. Shuttles leave from the park’s South Entrance at the Zion Canyon Visitor Center in Springdale, Utah. Visitors traveling from east of Zion should follow alternate routes to arrive at the park’s South Entrance," said the NPS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.