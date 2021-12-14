LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada State Police said a Henderson woman wasn't wearing a seat belt when her vehicle overturned on I-15, killing her.
Authorities responded to the crash about 6 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 12. Jennifer Sue Shaffer, 43, was traveling northbound on I-15 near the Las Vegas Boulevard off-ramp, south of the Las Vegas Valley.
Nevada State Police said her 2020 Nissan Maxima failed to navigate a curve, overturning on the side of the road. She was thrown from the vehicle in the crash and pronounced dead on scene.
This was the southern command's 93rd fatality in 2021.
