LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Admission to any state park is free on Saturday, Sept. 25, for Nevada Public Lands Day.
Ahead of the day is the first ever Nevada Public Lands Week. It includes a series of online and in-person events showcasing Nevada's natural heritage.
Events for the week include a virtual listening tour to discuss how American Rescue Plan funds can be used to address public lands, wildlife and renewable energy, as well as a socially distanced park cleanup at Mountain's Edge Regional Park.
More details on the Public Lands Week can be found on nevadapubliclandsday.com.
