LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- State officials urged marijuana users to stop consuming and using products from some locations, after tests showed mold and yeast above state-approved levels.
State officials said mold and yeast can cause allergic reactions in people suffering from allergies, or can affect people with compromised immune systems who suffer from debilitating illnesses.
The possibly moldy marijuana came from the following locations: Acres Medical LLC, The Apothecary Shoppe and Blackjack Collective (between 7/11/19 and 8/19/19).
The batches were cultivated, harvested between 5/28/19 and 7/10/19 from D. H. Aldebaran Inc. and Las Vegas Natural Caregivers, LLC.
The Nevada Department of Taxation has a list of product names and batch numbers.
No one has become ill yet, according to state officials, who also tell people to wait for instructions on what to do with the marijuana.
Blackjack Collective issued the following statement to FOX5:
"Our customers' health and safety are our top priorities. At this time, any and all products potentially affected by this advisory have been pulled from the shelves. We are diligently communicating with all customers and immediately replacing any affected product."
