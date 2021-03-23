LAS VEGAS (FOX5) --The Grant Sawyer State Office building evacuation has ended after a suspicious item was deemed safe by responding authorities.
The building was evacuated late Monday morning after a suspicious item that looked like a package was found on the premises. Las Vegas police said around 11:30 a.m. they are investigating the suspicious item near a building in the 500 block of E. Washington Ave.
The evacuation took place shortly after a 9/11 memorial event, which had about 25 to 30 in attendance.
At 1:18 p.m., police said the item was deemed safe by Las Vegas Fire and Rescue.
Washington Avenue has been reopened after it was shut down in both directions east of Las Vegas Boulevard.
Nevada Department of Public Safety also responded to the suspicious item and evacuation. Las Vegas Metropolitan police continue investigating the package.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
