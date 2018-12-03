LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- State Assemblywoman Olivia Diaz announced she was resigning her seat "effective immediately" to run for Las Vegas City Council.
"It has been an honor and a privilege to serve the constituents of Assembly District No. 11 in the Nevada Legislature since November of 2011," Diaz said in a statement. "I am grateful for the trust, confidence and support of my constituents and colleagues throughout my eight years of service and look forward to the ways I can continue to serve my neighbors and constituents of Assembly District No. 11."
On Monday morning, Diaz announced she was running for the Ward 3 position on the Las Vegas City Council.
I have decided to run for Ward 3's Las Vegas City Council position because we need a representative in local government who works as hard as the hardworking people of this area and I will be that strong advocate and voice for the needs of all my neighbors. https://t.co/XjIgZQp2lH pic.twitter.com/sE0pEwVvNz— Olivia Diaz (@oliviadiaz) December 3, 2018
"As an Assemblywoman, I worked hard to ensure that the voice of my constituents was heard in the Legislature and now I will work diligently to facilitate the transition of the new member appointed to represent our community," Diaz said in a statement.
