LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Aliens? Sorry, just satellites.
Residents across the Southwest U.S. and especially in Las Vegas got a clear view of SpaceX's Starlink satellites on Wednesday night.
A group of 60 of them were just recently launched from Kennedy Space Center. The lights appear quickly, brightly and in a straight line.
They are visible to some degree every few days, and will likely appear in Las Vegas' skies again on Thursday morning and Friday night.
Schedule here: findstarlink.com
Starlink is a satellite internet constellation being constructed by Elon Musk's SpaceX. For more information, click here.
