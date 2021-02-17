LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- SpaceX's Starlink satellites will be visible in the Las Vegas Valley sky over the next few days.
So if you see a row of mysterious lights near you, it's likely not aliens.
The systems should be visible Thursday morning, Friday morning and evening and Saturday morning. Weather conditions may affect visibility.
Here's when and where you can specifically expect to spot them, according to multiple satellite trackers:
THURSDAY, FEB. 18
5:18 a.m. -- Starlink-19, 20 for three minutes
Look from north to southeast, start 25°, max 44°, end 10°
FRIDAY, FEB. 19
5:14 a.m. -- Starlink-19, 20 for two minutes
Look from northwest to southeast, start 66°, max 82°, end 10°
6:42 p.m. -- Starlink-15 for six minutes
Look from northwest to southeast, start 10°, max 63°, end 28°
6:43 p.m. -- Starlink-18 for five minutes
Look from southwest to southeast, start 10°, max 64°, end 63°
SATURDAY, FEB. 20
5:08 a.m. -- Starlink-19, 20 for one minute
Look south, start 27°, max 27°, end 11°
With the latest SpaceX launch last week, which carried 60 more internet-beaming satellites into space, the company's Starlink internet constellation grew to include about 1,000 active satellites — by far the largest array in orbit. SpaceX now owns about one third of all the active satellites in space.
SpaceX has promised its satellite clusters will bring cheap, high-speed internet to the masses by beaming data to every corner of the globe. The company now says it has roughly 10,000 customers, which proves that Starlink is no longer "theoretical and experimental," the company said in a February 4 filing with the Federal Communications Commission.
CNN contributed to this report.
