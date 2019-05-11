LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Valley residents have been invited to a stargazing event at Skye Canyon on Saturday for National Astronomy Day.
Skye & Stars daytime and nighttime viewing events, according to a press release from Skye Canyon. The event is free and will include lawn games, food trucks and music.
Residents can participate in daytime viewing from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Skye Canyon Park. Nighttime stargazing will be from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. on the field at Skye Center.
Volunteers from the Las Vegas Astronomical Society will bring telescopes, and guests will be guided on astrophotography and videography, Skye Canyon said. Guests were encouraged to bring blankets, lawn chairs and picnics.
Skye Canyon said "Star Wars: Return of the Jedi" will be screened during the event on the Skye Center patio. There will also be a raffle to win prizes.
