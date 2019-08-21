LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Fall has come early for coffee lovers as Starbucks has announced its release date for their Pumpkin Spice Latte drink.
Starbucks announced on Twitter that the drink, known by many fans as the PSL, will launch Aug. 27, its earliest ever official launch date.
It's official. PSL returns 8/27! pic.twitter.com/8l1pAfBNQe— Starbucks News (@Starbucksnews) August 20, 2019
According to data compiled by Business Insider, last year's PSL launch date had been the earliest ever official launch, though Starbucks did an early release launch Aug. 26, 2014.
Business Insider also noted that the famed latte has launched the Tuesday before or the Tuesday after Labor Day for the last nine years.
Sept. 23 marks the official first day of fall.
