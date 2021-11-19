LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A star of MTV's "The Challenger" was talking to a man's wife before he was punched in the face, according to a Las Vegas police report.
On August 29 about 1:43 a.m., police responded to the Aria hotel-casino for an assault. The victim, Nelson Thomas, identified himself to police. He told officers he met a woman at the valet and didn't remember what happened next.
A bystander told police Thomas was punched in the face and his chain necklace was stolen. Thomas had a bloody nose from the punch.
The bystander chased down the suspect, identified as Kevin Dixon, and held Dixon until police arrived. The chain was worth $10,000, according to the report, but was returned shortly after Dixon's arrest.
Dixon later told police Thomas was talking to Dixon's wife and he "didn't like it." He said he couldn't find her, then later found the pair talking in the valet. He said he was "jealous and drunk" when he punched Thomas once.
Dixon was charged with battery and grand larceny.
Thomas later told TMZ the suspect "lied to the cops" and denied flirting with the woman.
