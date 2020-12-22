LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A gardening store in Las Vegas is donating leftover Christmas trees to first responders and hospital workers.
Starting on Tuesday until Christmas Eve, Star Nursery stores in Las Vegas are asking first responders and hospital workers to bring their badges and work identification to receive a free Christmas tree.
