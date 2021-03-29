LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Star Nursery is hiring for its garden centers across the Las Vegas Valley.
According to a spokesperson for the company, Star Nursery is looking to fill over 100 positions.
Open positions include managers, sales, crivers, cashiers, yard workers, carry outs and truck driver positions (CDL and non CDL) and a new distribution center puller position.
Interested applications are asked to print and fill out the application form online at www.starnursery.com. Once completed, you're asked to drop the application off at any Star Nursery store.
