LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Star Nursery is hiring for multiple positions at its locations across the Las Vegas Valley.
According to a news release, the company is hiring for the following positions for their Nevada, Utah, and Arizona Garden Centers.
- Cashier
- Sales Associate
- Carry-out Clerk
- Delivery Driver
- CDL Driver
- Yard Worker
- Management and Distribution Center Pullers
Visit StarNursery.com for more information.
