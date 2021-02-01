LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- With spring just around the corner, Star Nursery is hiring for positions at its stores across the Las Vegas Valley.
According to the company, Star Nursery is accepting applications for the following positions: Managers, sales, drivers, Cashiers, yard workers and carry outs positions.
The company said about 200 people will be hired.
Those interested are asked to print and complete the application on StarNursery.com. Once completed, the company asks that you drop the application off at any of its locations across the valley.
