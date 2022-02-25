LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Know someone who loves gardening? Star Nursery announced it is hiring for multiple positions at its stores across the Las Vegas Valley.
According to a news release, the company is hiring for numerous positions, including cashier, sales associates, carry-out clerks, delivery drivers, CDL drivers, mechanics, yard workers, management and distribution center pullers.
Those interested can submit an application online or download the application and bring the completed form to any store.
Star Nursery has seven locations in the Las Vegas Valley. Visit starnursery.com for more information.
