LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Star Nursery is hiring multiple positions for its stores across the Las Vegas Valley.
According to a news release, Star Nursery is currently hiring for managers, sales, drivers, cashiers, yard workers and carry out positions.
A representative for the company said there are over 100 positions available across the nursery's nine stores in the valley.
The openings are not seasonal positions, the representative said.
Interested applicants may apply online at www.starnursery.com or visit a Star Nursery store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.