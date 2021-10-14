LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- An iconic costume store in the valley is being forced to look for a new home.
Star Costume & Theatrical Supply has been in business for decades and at their current location near Desert Inn Road and Valley View Boulevard for more than 15 years.
The owner said his landlord has health issues and wants to sell the building. They need to be out by February, but say they want to stay in the area.
"The customers are excited, because they've been coming in and saying, man, we don't expect, with everything they're seeing in the news, for us to have much of anything," said owner Marc Salls. "We made the decision to buy early so that sellers would ship early, so we did it before the crunch in regards to containers and ships and that stuff."
Salls says about 90% of what they ordered made it in time for the Halloween costume shopping rush.
