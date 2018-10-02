NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nevada (FOX5) Students fighting at Mojave High School in North Las Vegas injured a staff member, according to the Clark County School District. One student was arrested.
CCSD Police said the fight started between a male and female student. The female's brother joined and one of the male students throwing punches hit a staff member, who tried to break up the fight.
Police said the fight happened at about 2:15 p.m., during dismissal time Tuesday, at the school on Washburn Road and 5th Street. The injured staff member was transported to a medical facility to treat injuries, a CCSD spokesperson said.
The district would not elaborate on what type of injuries were suffered and did not name anyone involved.
The two other students were cited and all three students face suspension, police said.
Mojave High School sent a letter home to parents Tuesday.
Stay with FOX5 for updates.
