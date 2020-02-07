LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are investigating a stabbing incident in the 1600 block of East Flamingo Road near Maryland Parkway.
About 9:12 a.m., police received a report of a victim who was stabbed, sustaining non-life-threatening injuries. A suspect was taken into custody.
This is an ongoing investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
