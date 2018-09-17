LAKE MEAD (FOX5) -- Federal officials are investigating a stabbing that left a man critically injured in Lake Mead Recreational Area.
According to a release, the Lake Mead Interagency Communication Center received a call at 5:46 a.m. regarding the stabbing of an adult male near Stewarts Point and Blue Bay Point.
The suspect fled on foot, according to a release.
The victim was transported to a hospital by Mercy Air. He sustained critical injuries in the attack.
National Park Service Investigative Services Branch and U.S. park rangers are searching for a suspect who was described as a white male, approximately 5'10" tall.
He reportedly left behind a black backpack with yellow-green trim.
Anyone with information that could help investigators in urged to call or text 888-653-0009 or visit www.nps.gov/ISB.
