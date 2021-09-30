LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Dignity Health-St. Rose Dominican hospitals was recognized by the American Heart Association on Thursday.
The network of hospitals took home six awards for the quality of care given to their cardiovascular patients. They were also recognized for adhering to the association's guidelines when giving that care.
St. Rose Sienna and San Martin campuses received the "Get with the Guidelines: Gold plus Achievement" and the "Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll award."
The Sienna campus made the Stroke Honor Roll, while the San Martin campus made the Elite Stroke Honor Roll for quick and consistent stroke care.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.