LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Zion National Park announced Tuesday afternoon that State Route-9 through Zion is currently closed.
According to the park, the route will be closed until further notice due to a mudslide.
Tuesday 6/29 at 3:46pm - SR-9 through Zion is currently closed until further notice due to a mudslide. Road crews are working now.— Zion National Park (@ZionNPS) June 29, 2021
Road crews are working on it now, Zion posted on Twitter,
