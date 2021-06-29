Zion NPS gate

FILE - This Sept. 15, 2015, file photo, shows Zion National Park near Springdale, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Zion National Park announced Tuesday afternoon that State Route-9 through Zion is currently closed.

According to the park, the route will be closed until further notice due to a mudslide.

Road crews are working on it now, Zion posted on Twitter,

