LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Fire and Rescue said one civilian and one firefighter were injured during in a fire in downtown Las Vegas early Saturday morning.
According to LVFR, dispatchers received reports of smoke coming from a two-story, vacant building on 232 South 7th Street, near Bridger Avenue, at around 2:40 a.m. When fire fighters arrived, they saw squatters running away from the building.
One of the squatters jumped from a second-story window to the sidewalk and was seriously injured, LVFR said. The squatter was immediately taken to University Medical Center Trauma for treatment. The squatters told police there were, possibly, more people inside the building.
UPDATE: Firefighter taken to Hosp with shoulder injury, fire is OUT,crews checking for hot spots, crews picking up, total of 2 injuries (1 civilian & 1 firefighter) cause U/I, vacant bldg being used by squatters. #PIO1News pic.twitter.com/mMgcs4yD3h— Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) December 8, 2018
LVFR said a second alarm was requested to bring extra help and resources to the scene.
Within 20 minutes, firefighters had the fire under control, according to LVFR. A firefighters injured his shoulder and was also taken to UMC Trauma for treatment.
One person was found inside the building and was not injured, LVFR said. The building was being used by squatters, according to people who work and live in the area. No utilities were connected to the building.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Fire crews stayed on scene for several more hours to douse any hot spots and prevent flare ups, LVFR said.
Clark County and North Las Vegas firefighters also assisted at the scene.
(1) comment
Squatters vs LV.
Game on !
