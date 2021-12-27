LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- With the holiday season coming to a close, the Springs Preserve tree recycling program is taking place now through Jan. 15.
#ChristmasTree 🎄safety.•Don't leave a live tree up for more than 2 weeks.•When needles start to drop off, move tree outdoors.•The @SpringsPreserve Tree Recycling Program starts today and goes through Jan 15. Las #Vegas drop-off locations: https://t.co/rCi8kjasPE. pic.twitter.com/HJWAYZrpob— Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) December 26, 2021
You can drop off your trees at any location below:
Boulder City
Bravo Ball Field Parking Lot
891 Avenue B
North Las Vegas
Aviary Park
6650 Aviary Way
Cheyenne Sports Complex
3500 E. Cheyenne
Seastrand Park
6330 Camino Eldorado
Henderson
Acacia Park
50 Casa Del Fuego
Anthem Hills Park
2256 Reunion Drive
Arroyo Grande Sports Complex
298 Arroyo Grande Boulevard
Capriola Park
2155 Via Firenze
Discovery Park
2011 Paseo Verde Parkway
Lowe's
1401 S. Boulder Highway
Lowe's
440 Marks Street
Mission Hills Park
551 Mission Drive
Pecos Legacy Park
150 N. Pecos Road
Whitney Ranch Recreation Center
1575 Galleria Drive
Morrell Park
500 Harris Street (at Basic Road)
City of Las Vegas/Clark County
Bruce Trent Park
8851 Vegas Drive
Desert Breeze Park
8275 Spring Mountain Road
Lowe's
2465 N. Nellis Boulevard
Lowe's
5050 S. Fort Apache Road
Lowe's
7550 W. Washington
Lowe's
6050 W. Craig Road
Lowe's
5825 S. Eastern Avenue
Lowe's
7751 N. El Capitan Way
Lowe's
2875 E. Charleston Boulevard
Lowe's
4625 W. Charleston Boulevard
Mountain Crest Park
4701 N. Durango Drive
NV Division of Forestry Nursery
in Floyd Lamb Park at Tule Springs
9600 Tule Springs Road (US-95 N. at Durango)
Springs Preserve
333 S. Valley View Boulevard
Friday, Saturday and Sunday only, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Sunset Park
2601 E. Sunset
Sunny Springs Park
7620 Golden Talon Avenue
UNLV Rebel Recycling
Flamingo & Swenson (S.E. corner)
Southern Highlands
Southern Highlands Corporate Center Adjacent Lot
11411 Southern Highlands Parkway
Summerlin
Las Vegas Ballpark South Parking Lot
1650 S. Pavilion Center Drive
RC Willey-Summerlin Adjacent Lot
3850 S. Town Center Drive
Pahrump
University of Nevada, Reno-Extension, Southern Nye County Office
1651 E. Calvada Boulevard
