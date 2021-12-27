CHRISTMAS TREE - RECYCLING

Christmas tree.

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- With the holiday season coming to a close, the Springs Preserve tree recycling program is taking place now through Jan. 15.

You can drop off your trees at any location below:  

Boulder City

Bravo Ball Field Parking Lot

891 Avenue B

North Las Vegas

Aviary Park

6650 Aviary Way

Cheyenne Sports Complex

3500 E. Cheyenne

Seastrand Park

6330 Camino Eldorado

Henderson

Acacia Park

50 Casa Del Fuego

Anthem Hills Park

2256 Reunion Drive

Arroyo Grande Sports Complex

298 Arroyo Grande Boulevard

Capriola Park

2155 Via Firenze

Discovery Park

2011 Paseo Verde Parkway

Lowe's

1401 S. Boulder Highway

Lowe's

440 Marks Street

Mission Hills Park

551 Mission Drive

Pecos Legacy Park

150 N. Pecos Road

Whitney Ranch Recreation Center

1575 Galleria Drive

Morrell Park

500 Harris Street (at Basic Road)

City of Las Vegas/Clark County

Bruce Trent Park

8851 Vegas Drive

Desert Breeze Park

8275 Spring Mountain Road

Lowe's

2465 N. Nellis Boulevard

Lowe's

5050 S. Fort Apache Road

Lowe's

7550 W. Washington

Lowe's

6050 W. Craig Road

Lowe's

5825 S. Eastern Avenue

Lowe's

7751 N. El Capitan Way

Lowe's

2875 E. Charleston Boulevard

Lowe's

4625 W. Charleston Boulevard

Mountain Crest Park

4701 N. Durango Drive

NV Division of Forestry Nursery

in Floyd Lamb Park at Tule Springs

9600 Tule Springs Road (US-95 N. at Durango)

Springs Preserve

333 S. Valley View Boulevard

Friday, Saturday and Sunday only, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunset Park

2601 E. Sunset

Sunny Springs Park

7620 Golden Talon Avenue

UNLV Rebel Recycling

Flamingo & Swenson (S.E. corner)

Southern Highlands

Southern Highlands Corporate Center Adjacent Lot

11411 Southern Highlands Parkway

Summerlin

Las Vegas Ballpark South Parking Lot

1650 S. Pavilion Center Drive

RC Willey-Summerlin Adjacent Lot

3850 S. Town Center Drive

Pahrump

University of Nevada, Reno-Extension, Southern Nye County Office

1651 E. Calvada Boulevard

