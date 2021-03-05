LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Springs Preserve announced this week that it will soon reopen some of its outdoor areas.
According to Springs Preserve, the outdoor natural areas and the Nevada State Museum will reopen to members and the public beginning Friday, March 19.
Indoor galleries and attractions will remain temporarily closed, the organization's website states.
The preserve advises
visitors to check back on its website for complete details and instructions for making a reservation.
Memberships valid as of March 16, 2020 will be extended for lost time until the Springs Preserve fully reopens all of its areas, according to the website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.