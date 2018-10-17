LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Springs Preserve is recognizing Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, with a traditional celebration the first week of November.
The event will take place on Friday, Nov. 2 through Sunday, Nov. 4 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.
The Day of the Dead is a 3,000-year-old traditional celebration to honor the memory of loved ones who have passed. It's a festive event, with color, fond memories, song and dance.
The Springs Preserve event will offer entertainment such as plays, Mariachi bands and dances, traditional food, crafts, games and vendors. The feature of the event will be the presentation of more than 40 alters built by local residents.
The event, at 333 S. Valley View Boulevard starts at $10 per adult, $6 for kid and no charge for children two or younger.
