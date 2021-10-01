LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Springs Preserve in Las Vegas announced Friday that its butterfly exhibit is open for the fall season.
According to a news release, featuring species from throughout the Americas, the exhibit is open Friday through Monday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. as temperatures allow, through Nov. 22. The last admission is 15 minutes prior to close.
Attendees can "witness the fascinating dance between free-flying butterflies and the plants that sustain them."
All visitors can experience the butterfly habitat this season at no additional cost, thanks to the Springs Preserve Foundation,
Date-specific general admission tickets to the Springs Preserve must be reserved in advance at springspreserve.org. No walk-up purchases will be permitted, the release states.
The schedule is subject to change based on weather conditions and special event availability, the release notes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.