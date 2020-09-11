LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Spring Valley High School's robotics class and club is having to be more innovative during distance learning.
Mrs. Carolyn Lara is a science and robotics teacher at Spring Valley High School. Lara and her robotics students can't design robotic machines in person due to the COVID-19 pandemic and distance learning.
The students are learning how to design their robots using 3-D animation and some are even taking classes from at Harvard University.
Designing robotics with animation is something Lara and her students hope to introduce district wide.
Mrs. Lara and her students are working on a video game project they hope to accomplish by the end of the year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.