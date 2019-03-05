LAS VEGAS -- A Las Vegas high school went on a hard lockdown Tuesday morning, according to the Clark County School District.
Spring Valley High School was on a hard lockdown starting at about 10 a.m. due to nearby police activity, according to CCSD officials. The lockdown was lifted at 11 a.m.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police received a call about an attempted robbery at 9:47 a.m. that occurred in Spring Valley Park next to the high school, Metro said.
The caller said multiple suspects had pulled a gun and attempted to rob the victim, Metro said. They were unsuccessful in the attempt, and fled.
The school was put on lockdown during the search because as they fled, the suspects ran toward the school.
The suspects are not in custody, Metro. Police are no longer actively searching in the area.
Text message from CCSD to parents was forwarded to FOX5. The messages read: "We have been directed by Metro to be in a Hard Lock Down. That is all the information we have at this moment. Everyone is safe. There is police activity in the area according to Metro. The school is locked down and safe. Staff cannot answer the phone."
