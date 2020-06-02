LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- As an officer fights for his life at a valley hospital, loved ones of Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officers gathered Tuesday to pray.
"They're not robots. They're not super heroes. They're everyday human beings that have families, and are just like everybody else," said Deborah Costello. The wife of a Metro officer reached out to her network of 1,100 other spouses for a prayer group, and invited some to her home.
As clashes between police and protesters intensify nationwide and in the valley, families said they fear for their loved ones' safety more than ever.
"I can only think of two times in his 14-year career, he walked out the door and left us crying," she said.
Officer Shay Mikalonis is being treated at University Medical Center and has remained in "grave" condition, police said.
Costello said families understand the risks of a spouse who protects and serves -- they may not come home.
"We may be sending him out for the very last time," she said.
During prayer, singer Wynonna Judd called in via Zoom to offer words of support to the women.
Costello had a message for those who are protesting: "Protesters have families that want them to come home. We have families that want our loved ones to come home to us," she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.