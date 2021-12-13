LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Christmas break is a week away and there are still open spots for kids in Clark County's Winter Break camps. Clark County Parks and Recreation will open Day Camps starting December 20th through January 4th at county recreation centers.
Day Camp is an all-day, supervised program for kids ages 6 to 12 when school is not in session. It includes crafts, sports, games and other fun activities.
The program is open Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. It's closed on Dec. 24 and 31.
Day Camp is $20 per day, per child and payment in full is required to reserve your child's space.
To register your kids for a spot, click here.
For more information about the program and locations, click here.
