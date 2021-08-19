LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Sports bettor and real estate mogul William “Billy” Walters and his wife, Susan, announced Thursday a massive donation toward renaming Las Vegas' McCarran airport after former Nevada Senator Harry Reid.
According to a news release, Billy and Susan Walters will donate $1 million to the ongoing effort to rebrand McCarran Airport to Harry Reid International Airport.
“Harry Reid is very deserving of this great honor and Susan and I want to help make it a reality,’’ Billy Walters said. “Harry has been a warrior for the people of Nevada, especially working people and people in need. He is a man of integrity and I am proud to call him a personal friend.’’
As noted in a news release, the Board of Clark County Commissioners voted on Feb. 16 to rename the airport for former Sen. Reid.
When the commission approved changing the airport’s name to Harry Reid International Airport, it determined that no taxpayer money would be used for any portion of the renaming process.
The Las Vegas airport had been named for former Sen. Patrick McCarran, who represented Nevada between 1933 and 1954, the release notes.
Billy Walters, who was convicted in an insider trading case, had his prison sentence commuted by former President Donald Trump in January.
According to AP. Billy Walters said in a statement issued through publicists in January that he would continue to pursue a lawsuit against federal law enforcement officials in New York who won his conviction in 2017 in a case that drew headlines for its ties to professional golfer Phil Mickelson.
(1) comment
Dingy Harry Reid unamerican pos isn’t worthy of anything,an unamerican dumbocrate ! Crooked Mormon,sellout to Chinese,should be investigated!
