LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A couple forced to scramble to find another wedding reception site when fire burned down their chosen location, the Mt. Charleston Lodge, recently got married.
Jim and Diane Soukup said their "I dos" Oct. 9 at Cathedral Rock Picnic Area. They chose to get married there and planned the reception at Mt. Charleston lodge, in part, because the area is a special place where Diane Soukup hiked with one of her sons, John. He passed away after an accident and the couple goes back each year to pay respects to him.
The couple only had three weeks to find another reception location after the lodge burned. The best man opened his home and backyard for the reception. They also found a taco food truck, Shawn’s Puffy Tacos, to cater to guests.
“We’ve never had their food before, but they were amazing. They showed up, the food was excellent,” said Diane Soukup.
Dessert included Ben and Jerry’s ice cream. “Jerry Garcia Chunky Monkey, New York City Fudge Chunk,“ said Jim Soukup.
The wedding location did not change after the lodge burned and the wedding went on as scheduled. One photo taken by a guest at the ceremony really caught the Soukup’s attention. It was snowing just prior to the wedding, but then cleared up. The photo shows a beam of sunlight passing through a tree and directly hitting Diane like a spotlight as she was walking to Jim to be wed. The Soukup’s thought of John.
“It’s an amazing picture. My friend Emily took it. And she sent it to me. She’s like, look at this, what I caught. I thought, 'oh, my God, this is great.' So, there were definitely signs that he (John) was there, that Jim’s parents where there,” said Diane.
The couple set out a picture of Jim’s parents and John on a picnic table at the wedding. “We felt he was there,” said Jim Soukup.
Diane said it was an amazing and incredible day.
