LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Passengers on board a Spirit Airlines flight set to leave Las Vegas Tuesday night faced a long delay following a problem with their aircraft.
According to a McCarran International Airport spokesperson, Spirit Airlines flight 334, which was bound for Pittsburgh, was set to depart at 9:40 p.m. But after the plane left the gate, it was forced to return to the gate and an aircraft incident alert was issued due to a "hot brake" on the plane.
All 135 passengers deplaned after it returned to the gate. A McCarran spokesperson said the passengers and their luggage were set to board a new aircraft.
According to both McCarran and Spirit's websites, the new scheduled flight time was 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 15 -- more than 12 hours after the initial scheduled departure time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.